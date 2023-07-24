Virginia man charged with cyberstalking three Connecticut judges

The 62-year-old man appeared Monday in a Virginia court.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A Springfield, Virginia man was charged Monday with cyberstalking three sitting Connecticut Superior Court Judges.

Paul Boyne, 62, of Springfield, Virginia, was charged with 18 counts of felony Stalking and Electronic Stalking for cyberstalking. He appeared Fairfax County General District Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Connecticut officials said they will seek to extradite Boyne to the state to face charges.

Officials said Boyne was a subject of a multi-year investigation into the website thefamilycourtcircus.com. Boyne, who used to live in Connecticut, is alleged to have authored and maintained the website from his home in Virginia and used online postings to stalk and threaten the judges. Officials said, "The website additionally provides commentary on attorneys, family court litigants, and court proceedings, primarily in the state of Connecticut."

The case was investigated by the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Hate Crimes Unit.

The case will be prosecuted by the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office.

