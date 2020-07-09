Team Rubicon volunteers respond to Hamden storm damage

One homeowner is thankful for this group of strangers who turned out to be the group of friends he needed to move on from the storm.

HAMDEN, Conn. — It was a summer tornado that rocked wind speeds north of 100 miles per hour

“It wasn’t like a black tornado that you see on TV, It was like clear spinning air, almost invisible, and when it got to be over the powerlines, that’s when I ran,” says Hamden homeowner, Bruce Holland.

When the storm struck in August it ripped through parts of North Haven, Bethany, Branford and Hamden where a massive tree went crashing into Holland’s home.

“We couldn’t get out the front door, it was just unbelievable, Fact that our house was not crushed, it’s kind of a godsend,” says Holland.

While the storm is long gone he still has all kinds of trouble in his yard, “It’s a breath of fresh air to meet veterans like this who just want to help people, it’s really wonderful.”

This Labor Day a group of veterans from Team Rubicon showed up in force to help.

“We would like to think that when we show up, we help people who don’t have any other means of obtaining assistance with that hope,” says team Rubicon leader, Ryan Barkman.

The group is made up largely of veterans from around the northeast who have traded in their military gear for chainsaws and hard hats with a simple goal of doing good.

“Times are such now, where it is more important than ever for neighbors to help neighbors. A lot of us served our country, but when we took off our uniform Our service continued,” says Barkman.

Holland says it would have cost him thousands of dollars to get his property back together on his own, “It is a breath of fresh air to meet veterans who just want to help people, it is really wonderful.”

Holland is thankful for this group of strangers who turned out to be the group of friends he needed to move on from the storm. “These guys are for real, they served our country, we are entirely grateful, we were before they came to the door and for them to do this is just an active kindness and goodness, it kind of restores and your faith in humanity,” says Holland.