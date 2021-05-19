Volunteers search again for missing South Windsor mom

Jessica Edwards hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than a week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The search for the missing mother from South Windsor continued Wednesday.

Pope Park in Hartford just the most recent location where volunteers have spread out searching for missing 30 year old Jessica Edwards. They say they will continue to search this entire state if that’s what it takes to find Jessica.

The South Windsor mom hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than a week.

Community members say they’re growing frustrated with the lack of resources assigned to help find Jessica.

“ A black woman is missing and there seems to be some hesitation about providing resources when Jennifer Doulos was missing all kinds of resources were accessed,” said Cornell Lewis, a local community activist.

Pope Park now added to a list of areas volunteers are checking off in their search.

They also searched riverfront Park in Hartford and wooded areas in South Windsor and Windsor, and areas along the Connecticut river. They’re relying on other volunteers to donate their time and resources.

“ I was just trying to help bring as much awareness as possible to get the family some help, resources, resources not meaning money resources meeting time, resources meaning assistance by police with search dogs, assistance by volunteers,” CashX, a search volunteer.

They plan to continue their search efforts every day until Jessica is found.

In the meantime South Windsor police said their investigation is still on going.

