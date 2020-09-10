Vote to rename sewer plant after HBO's John Oliver passes

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted the announcement Thursday evening.

DANBURY, Conn. — It is now official!

After months of back and forth between Last Week Tonight's John Oliver and Mayor Mark Boughton, the sewer treatment plant will be renamed.

In a tweet by Boughton Thursday night, he confirmed the City Council voted to name the City's sewer plant after Oliver. The plant will now be called the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.

On August 16, Last Week Tonight went into the topic of jury selection (warning for strong language). At one point, Oliver cited a 2016 study from the Iowa Law Review, which said New Britain and Hartford had 'accidentally misplaced' the names for jury selection and was never entered into the system. He then mentioned Danbury in some tongue-in-cheek phrasing.

Mayor Boughton responded and eventually, the deal became if Oliver donated $55,000 and attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, he would get the honor.

Danbury City Council votes to name City Sewer Plant after @iamjohnoliver! Booh Yah! #DanburyPride — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) October 8, 2020

Boughton later tweeted on Thursday telling saying its Oliver's move. There has been no word yet on when the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be and John Oliver or Last Week Tonight has not responded to the news.