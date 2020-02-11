Trump supporters "Drag the Interstate" to Hartford

They were met near the Capitol by anti-Trump protesters.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ahead of election day, supporters of President Trump rallied for his re-election, taking to the streets for a car rally. The event called "Drag the Interstate," welcomed people to deck out their cars and take over the highways in a show of support. With several different meet up locations around the state, the group grew bigger and bigger throughout the day. Together, hundreds of cars eventually made their way to the state capitol.

"It's a movement, never seen anything like it, I'm 66 years old. It's a movement for Trump," said Rich Antonucci of North Haven.

Showing praise for the last four years, those inside the cars said they were hopeful for four more.

"He's done great for this country, great for everybody and kept all his promises is our biggest thing," said Michael Hayes of Bethany.

In Hartford, the caravan was met with protesters. A group met in Bushnell Park for a food and clothing drive, saying they wanted to take the opportunity to do something to help others. When the car rally arrived, the protesters made their way to Capitol Avenue, where they stood in the road, blocking cars from being able to drive by. The protesters were critical of the president.

Counter protesters are blocking a rally in support of President Trump on Capitol Ave in Hartford pic.twitter.com/11D359EB7y — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) November 1, 2020

"We're going to push for change. We're going to push for the rights of poor people, Black lives matter, and we need to dump Trump," said Joanna Iovino of Hartford.

The protesters did say their calls for change won't end after the election, no matter who ends up winning it.

"It's more reasonable to assume that if Biden gets into office, he will be more receptive to what we're trying to do however we will still have to keep up the push to make sure things actually get done," said Iovino.