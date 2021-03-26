VP Kamala Harris to visit New Haven, West Haven Friday, March 26

The Vice President will first visit the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven with Secretary Miguel Cardona and Senators Murphy and Blumenthal.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Connecticut, specifically New Haven and West Haven, on Friday, March 26.

The VP will be leaving Washington a little before noon Friday and is scheduled to visit the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven at 2:35 p.m. She will be joined by Meriden native and Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, as well as Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal.

During her listening session, the American Rescue Plan will be discussed and how it addresses the issue of child poverty and education.

About two hours later, Vice President Harris will move to West Haven to visit the West Haven Child Development Center and deliver remarks around 4:35 p.m.

Secretary Cardona and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will also deliver remarks.

Finally, Vice President Harris will finish her trip to Connecticut around 6:45 p.m. by departing from Tweed-New Haven Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews.

Mayor Justin Elicker expressed excitement that things are coming together quickly as the city prepares for the Vice Presidents' arrival.

"We all know New Haven is an incredible city and I’m glad she’s acknowledged that as well," said Mayor Elicker. "It’s not surprising that she would choose new Haven in particular because we're very representative of the nation as a whole. As far as the challenges were facing throughout the pandemic, a community that’s really struggling to get by. Our police department is in communication with the secret service and her team to make sure she is safe. I think it’ll be a pretty quick visit but we’re grateful to have her here."

