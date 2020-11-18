VT's Killington Resort opens to the general public on November 23

The first turns for the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America will be reserved for Killington Season Pass, Beast 365, and Ikon pass holders.

KILLINGTON, Vermont — Attention ski and snowboard lovers!

The largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America, Killington Resort is set to open for its 2020-2021 season on Friday, November 20 at 9 AM. A spokesperson for the resort says it will be the first Eastern resort open for skiing and snowboarding.

The first turns for the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America will be reserved for Killington Season Pass, Beast 365, and Ikon pass holders on November 20. The resort will be open to the general public on Monday, November 23 at 9 AM.

“We’re happy to be back on snow with top-to-bottom turns and ask guests to help us protect the longevity of the season by following resort and state health guidelines as part of Operation Stay Safe,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “There’s one common thread that connects our guests, staff, and community — their undying passion for skiing and riding. By managing the number of people visiting Killington at any given time, those on resort will be able to appropriately physically distance, stay safe, and have fun.”

The resort says it has created plans that are consistent with the current and future local and state regulations as well the industry's best practices. the plan is called Operation Stay Safe and implements guidelines to keep everyone safe. Some of those guidelines include a strictly enforced face covering policy and a parking reservation system to manage the number of guests.