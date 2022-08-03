Wahlburgers coming to Connecticut at Foxwoods

The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in Connecticut.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023.

The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state.

The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.

“The addition of Wahlburgers signifies yet another exceptional property moment as we continue our mission to elevate the Foxwoods experience,” said Jason Guyot, President, and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Like Foxwoods, Wahlburgers is a family-owned business that has ties to the local community and offers a premium guest experience. We look forward to a very successful partnership.”

“Growing up not too far from Foxwoods Resort Casino, it is a natural fit for our team and we are excited to open a Wahlburgers at the property,” said Mark Wahlberg. “I personally am a fan of its Lake of Isles Golf course, and know that Foxwoods is a place Wahlburgers’ guests will also love to visit.”

The Walhburgers will replace Fuddruckers.

Fuddruckers will close in September, with construction beginning in October.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.