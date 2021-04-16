'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event held virtually for second year in a row

The event is to help raise awareness against domestic and sexual assault against women and girls.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — For the 9th year in a row, the Center for Family Justice (CFJ) will be holding its annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event.

This will be the second year it will be done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walk's chairman, Gary MacNamara, discussed the event Friday morning on FOX61 news.

The nonprofit is encouraging supporters to take fundraising walks in order to take a stand against domestic and sexual assault. The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"I was the Fairfield Police chief nine years ago and the Center for Family Justice is the hub for six communities in the region to work on domestic violence and sexual assault prevention," said McNamara.

The walk will take place the morning of April 24 with a live social media broadcast to celebrate those who have taken their own walks on behalf of CFJ throughout the month.

McNamara himself is known for wearing red high heels as he walks each year to demonstrate his commitment and solidarity with the non-profit, the community, and the women and girls it serves.

You can learn more about the event here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.