'Walk for Vets' walking to state Capitol Tuesday to raise awareness of veteran suicide

A group of six people is taking part in 22 States in 22 Days Walk for Vets. It brings awareness of veteran suicide, along with traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A nearly three-week walk to show support for veterans is underway, and the group has made its way to Connecticut.

In each state they visit, they walk 2.2 miles to and from the state Capitol in Hartford and walk around it. The public is welcomed and encouraged to join them on their walks, according to The American Legion.

At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the group will meet in the parking lot of American Legion Post 142 to walk toward the State Capitol.

They also held a meet and greet Monday evening to raise awareness for their cause.

The group stepped off on Feb. 2 in Augusta, Maine.

