Walking people through the Manchester Road Race virtual run

MANCHESTER, Conn — Two weeks before the starting gun on Main Street in Manchester sounds, race organizers for the Manchester Road Race are discussing the virtual version of this year’s race.

COVID-19 scrapped all plans of holding the Road Race months ago and, now, there are efforts to get the message out about participating in the race via a new app.

“This is about safety,” said Jim Balcome, the longtime race director in Manchester.

Dani Kennedy, a top race competitor in the over-60 division and a new executive road race board member said, “there is no possible way we could have had 12 thousand runners and who knows how many spectators all socially distanced.”

The Manchester Road Race Committee is continuing their efforts to get the word out about the virtual race which can be done downloading the app and signing up for the race.

Racers can run the race anytime – or anywhere – they want between November 19th-25th.

“If you love the Manchester Road Race, sign up,” Kennedy said.

Balcome urged people not to show up on the streets of Manchester this year and said he looks forward to the 2021 edition of the famous race.

“We want Thanksgiving to be happy for everyone,” he said, “we will be here again next year bigger and better.”