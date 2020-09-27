EndALZ Walks continue across Connecticut, despite pandemic

Seven different fundraisers for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers go on, but without mass gatherings.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It may have looked a little bit different, but the mission was the same.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's was held in three Connecticut communities Saturday.

In previous years, large group walks have been held throughout the state, but the coronavirus pandemic meant the Alzheimer's Association is changing things up this year.

People were encouraged to walk with their families and teams in their own neighborhoods or on local trails and tracks due to COVID-19.

Folks in Eastern CT, New Haven and Enfield walked today, raising money to help the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut chapter serve the 80-thousand people in our state living with Alzheimer's, as well as their 178 thousand caregivers.

But that was just Saturday; you still have time to sign up for upcoming walks.