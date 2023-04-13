WalletHub ranks CT as the sixth greenest state

CONNECTICUT, USA — WalletHub released a list of 2023's Greenest States and Connecticut was in the top 10.
Connecticut made it to #6 most environmentally friendly state out of the 50 states. Connecticut's environmental quality totaled 8, eco-friendly behaviors 11, and climate change contributions 1. The total score was 72.45.
The most eco-friendly state on the list is Vermont with a 1 in eco-friendly and 2 in environmental quality. The overall total score was 78.44.
The least environmentally friendly state was West Virginia with a total score of 19.30.
It was also found that when comparing blue states and red states, blue states are more eco-friendly. The average rank for blue was 14.92 versus the red average rank of 36.08.
WalletHub compared each of the 50 states across three dimensions environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributions. Those dimensions were evaluated using 25 metrics relevant to each.
Each of the metrics was graded on a 100-point scale, where 100 is the highest level of eco-friendliness. Each state's weighted average was weighted across all metrics in order to get the final score and rank them.
