Emotional send-off: Beloved Wallingford bus driver retires

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — With signs and bells in hands, students, parents, and principals anxiously waited for Al Bows to turn the corner one more time

The beloved Wallingford school bus driver is retiring.

“I’m a little sad because he’s always been my first and favorite bus driver. And I really appreciated him being my bus driver,” says 9-year-old Savannah Hastings.

The emotional sendoff came as a surprise to Al Bows. Bows have been a school bus driver for 19 years.

“Seeing the kids every day–they make my day,” says Bows.

Parents and school staff say she’s more than just a bus driver. They could always count on him to keep their children safe and put a smile on their faces

“He’s just a joy to us. He’s always smiling and waving. It’s almost a little emotional because he’s been such a part of our family. So we wish him well,” says Christina Sagnella, the Principal at Parker Farms School.