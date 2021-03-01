Two people struck in Wallingford hit-and-run

Man and woman were changing a tire when a car hit them, then fled.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford Police are looking for whoever struck two pedestrians and then kept going on Saturday night.

Police say the accident happened at approximately 5:11 pm, in the area of 243 Cook Hill Road. Police say they got several 9-1-1 calls reporting the accident.

Police say a male and female were in the roadway changing a flat tire when a vehicle traveling westbound on Cook Hill Road struck them. The vehicle briefly stopped a short distance ahead but then continued traveling westbound.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims and a witness described the evading vehicle as a silver-colored sedan. The car should have damage to the passenger-side front quarter panel, including a broken headlamp lens.