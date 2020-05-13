Uncle arraigned in death of Wallingford teen

A woman who lived with the victim said the suspect asked his nephew how he wanted to die

Nolvin Diaz became Wallingford‘s first homicide victim in 3 1/2 years when his body was discovered floating in a local lake just over a week ago.

And today, the victim’s 21-year-old uncle was arraigned on murder charges.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a female, who lived with the 17-year-old victim and 21-year-old murder suspect, David Diaz-Perez, told Wallingford Police the suspect recently asked his nephew how he wanted to die.

“As the state noted, there was an admission (of guilt) in this matter,” said New Haven Superior Court Judge Melanie Cradle. “In addition, the court sees there’s limited ties (to Connecticut). He’s only been in the state for a short period of time (five years).”

So, the judge set Diaz-Perez’s bond at $2 million.

“Nolvin had suffered numerous injuries to the head and the face and he had his own belt tied around his neck,” said Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley.

10 days after he was last seen, two kayakers discovered the boy’s body floating in Wallingford‘s Community Lake May 3. Eight days later, police say Diaz-Perez confessed, telling police he had beaten his nephew with a piece of wood until he was motionless

“Diaz–Perez explained that the incident occurred on April 23, but that he went back on May 2nd drag the body into the lake,” said Bradley.

Nolvin Diaz’s aunt, who reported him missing, works for Wallingford‘s Dad’s Restaurant.

“Everyday we were asking wanna, ‘what’s going on, is he OK did you hear anything,” said Chrissy Barton, Owner of Dad’s Restaurant. “And every day you could just see it in her face every day.”

Now, the question of how to return his remains to his native Guatemala, where his mother and grandmother live.

“They don’t have the money for anything. So, I offered her some money,” said Barton.