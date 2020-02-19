Wallingford man arrested in connection with sexual assault on teen

Christopher Liscio, 37, of Wallingford was charged with Sexual Assault in the second degree, Sexual Assault in the fourth degree, and two counts of Risk of Injury to minor. Police said Liscio posted a $350,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on February 20.

Police said the investigation began in 2019 in which Liscio is alleged to have engaged in sexual relations with a 15-year-old female. At the time of the incident, Liscio was 36 years old. They said the two met on the “Snapchat” app and Liscio used a different name and portrayed himself to be younger than he actually was.