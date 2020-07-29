Meriden woman killed in Wallingford collision

Three other passengers were injured

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Meriden woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a collision that happened Tuesday night in Wallingford.

According to police, 58-year-old Karen Gabriel was traveling north on North Main Street Extention while a Jeep driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Fairchild was traveling east on Route 68.

Police said the two collided, but at this time it's not clear what caused the collision.

Gabriel was pronounced dead at the scene and three others in her Honda were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Fairchild was also injured but his passenger was not. The extent of injuries is not known at this time.