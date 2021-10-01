Wallingford PD: Wrong way driver takes off after hitting ambulance

As the ambulance was making a legal left turn into a parking lot, a black Ford pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane and hit it.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford police are investigating a hit and run accident Saturday where an ambulance was damaged and the crew was injured.

Police said about 8:20 pm, they were called to the area of 21 North Plains Industrial Road on the report of an evading motor vehicle crash.

They said a Hunter’s Ambulance with a crew of two people was traveling north on North Plains Industrial Road. As the driver of the ambulance was making a legal left turn into a parking lot, a black Ford pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane and hit the ambulance. Police said the driver of the Ford pickup truck was in the southbound travel lane to pass several vehicles in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot.

Police said there were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash and no serious injuries to either the driver or passenger of the ambulance, however, the ambulance sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.