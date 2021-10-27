Wallingford spa offers specialty oncology skin care

After infusions and other cancer-related treatments, clients of Serenity Salon and Day Spa in Wallingford have said this place is an oasis.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Medical treatments to eradicate breast cancer can result in skin damage. But, a Wallingford spa has developed a special oncology skincare program for current and recovered cancer patients.

After infusions and other cancer-related treatments, clients of Serenity Salon and Day Spa in Wallingford have said this place is an oasis.

"I’m really happy with the way with my skin looks and Katie does a really fantastic job," said Susan Williamson, a breast cancer survivor and Serenity client.

Katie Baker, an esthetician, says her compassion for people steered her to specialty oncology skincare training.

"I can work with people who are currently undergoing chemotherapy, so in the midst of it, and then I can also work with people post-recovery," Baker said.

A person's cancer status determines which oncology skincare approach is taken.

"Your skin really dries out, fingernails peel back and it’s important to take care of your skin while you’re doing it plus it makes you feel better," Williamson said.

Through the end of the month - so Sunday - Serenity Salon and Day Spa is offering this specialty skincare to breast cancer patients and survivors for $75.

"[To allow people] to step back and have that touch and a more calming, just relaxing environment," Baker said. "Some aromatherapy has helped with nausea in some chemotherapy patients."

Williamson, who endured chemotherapy 11 years ago, appreciates that she can tell Katie about any special concerns.

"You know that this particular spot needs attention, my hands are really dry, my lips are dried out," Williamson said.

And Baker's healing hands have worked elsewhere.

"I’ve gone into hospice and just gently massaged someone’s hands that they were actively dying, and they just looked so relaxed and so it pays. It just made me feel good," said Baker.

It should come as no surprise that the esthetician is now studying to become a nurse.

