Fugitive wanted in North Carolina captured in Bethel

Police say the suspect was involved in a shooting in Greenville, North Carolina

BETHEL, Connecticut — Bethel Police took a suspect into custody who North Carolina authorities say was involved in a shooting in that state.

Freedom Shapel Morris was charged by police in Greenville, North Carolina with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intention to Kill.

Officials said they received information from police in North Carolina that the suspect was in Bethel, and began an investigation that led them to Microtel Hotel where he was staying.

Officials said they worked with the Danbury Emergency Services Team and arrested Morris without incident.

After being taken into custody, Morris was charged as a fugitive of justice and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Morris will be arraigned at Danbury Superior Court on February 7.

