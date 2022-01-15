Warming shelters open as temperatures dip into single digits Saturday

Hartford Hospital set up a temporary warming shelter Saturday night to fill a need for the homeless. Hartford HealthCare said many homeless shelters are at capacity.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cities and towns opened warming centers ahead of the cold snap to keep people put of the frigid temperatures.



Hartford Hospital set up a temporary warming shelter Saturday night to fill a need for the homeless. Hartford HealthCare said many homeless shelters are at capacity.



“I’m freezing. I’m actually allergic to the cold,” Jaylee Echevarria from New Britain said.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like the cold weather but it’s Connecticut, what are you going to do,” Christopher Compton, a Hartford resident, said.



Locals could feel the chill in the air Saturday afternoon, bundling up with beanies, gloves and hoods to walk around Downtown Hartford.



“I’ve been in Connecticut over 20 years, still not used to the cold,” Ismael Gracia, a Hartford resident, said.



“Bring the summer because this is crazy, I wake up every morning at like 6 in the morning and it’s ridiculous,” Daishaliz Sanchez from New Britain said.

Temperatures dipped into the single digits after nightfall and are expected to get even colder overnight.



Connecticut is operating under severe cold weather protocol until noon Wednesday, Jan. 19.



The Town of Bloomfield opened three warming centers for the weekend, including one at The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center. Also opened Sunday from 9:30am to 6pm.



More warming centers are open in Hartford, including one at the Hartford Adult Education building on Washington Street.

Hartford Hospital’s temporary warming center has cots and blankets set up.



“We were notified from the city that the shelters had potentially been at capacity and within a matter of minutes we were able to fully erect what you see behind me, a space to accommodate some of our community members who may be homeless,” Olusegun “Shay” Ajayi, director of operations for Hartford Hospital, said.



COVID-19 protocols are in place; visitors need to get temperature screenings and social distance inside.



FOX61 is told the warming center will be open through the night and into tomorrow morning. Hartford HealthCare said police will help get people to the warming center.

