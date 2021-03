WASHINGTON, Connecticut — One person is dead after a barn fire Saturday evening, according to officials.

Trooper Pedro Muniz of the Connecticut State Police said Troop L responded to a report of a barn fire around 6:16 p.m. at 7 Blackwell Road in Washington.

"The Connecticut State Police – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was requested by the local fire marshal to assist," he said. "It was confirmed that there was one deceased."