Watch: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin set to deliver State of the City address

The address will take place in the City Council chambers

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin gave his State of the City address for the fifth time Monday night.

Bronin opened his speech with optimism saying that the state of the capital is stronger than it has been in decades.

"Tonight, I can report that the state of our city is stronger than it has been in decades, and getting stronger. And if we are willing to stay disciplined and be bold, it will get stronger still, " said Bronin.

He also mentioned the recent growth in business.

"Stanley Black & Decker opened their Manufactory 4.0 in downtown Hartford. Like Infosys in 2018, two leading tech firms, GalaxE Solutions, and HCL made Hartford home for global innovation work, accelerating Hartford’s growth as a scale-up city and a regional tech center," said Bronin. "More insurance firms put down roots here. Hartford Healthcare launched a digital health accelerator with UConn and Trinity, signed a historic partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority, and will soon be moving hundreds of jobs and creating hundreds of new jobs on Pearl Street."