Watch: Hartford residents pull woman and dog from overturned car

The woman who was driving was said to be conscious and alert when she was transported to the hospital.

Here is something that should brighten your day!

A woman and her dog were saved Friday evening after her car crashed into a light pole on Main Street and Tower Avenue.

Police tell FOX61 that about a dozen citizens ran up to the car almost immediately after the crash. The car began to smoke as the woman and her dog were pulled from the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police said she was conscious and alert. The dog was taken to the vet as a precautionary measure.

It is not clear what caused the crash. Police are investigating.