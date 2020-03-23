Watch Live @ 4PM: Gov. Lamont to update state on latest COVID-19 information

Gov. Ned Lamont will update state residents at 4pm Monday on the latest with efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Sunday evening 327 people were being treated for COVID-19 and eight had died.
Fairfield County: 208
Hartford County: 54
Litchfield County: 12
Middlesex County: 6
New Haven County: 29
New London County: 3
Tolland County: 14
Windham County: 1
TOTAL: 327
The governor is directing all non-essential businesses and not-for-profit entities in Connecticut to prohibit all in-person functions if they are able to, effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. The governor is encouraging all businesses to employ, to the maximum extent possible, any telecommuting or work-from-home procedures that they can safely implement.
The order excludes any essential business or entity providing essential services or functions, such as healthcare, food service, law enforcement, and similar critical services.