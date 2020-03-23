Watch Live @ 4PM: Gov. Lamont to update state on latest COVID-19 information

Gov. Ned Lamont will update state residents at 4pm Monday on the latest with efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday evening 327 people were being treated for COVID-19 and eight had died.

The governor is directing all non-essential businesses and not-for-profit entities in Connecticut to prohibit all in-person functions if they are able to, effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. The governor is encouraging all businesses to employ, to the maximum extent possible, any telecommuting or work-from-home procedures that they can safely implement.