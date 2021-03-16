Watch Live: Blumenthal, Himes & Murphy introduce Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Representative Jim Himes will host a virtual press conference to introduce the bicameral Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act. Blumenthal, Murphy, and Himes will be joined by Lori’s mother, Merry Jackson, who has become a key advocate for this legislation since her daughter’s passing, and by Connecticut domestic violence prevention groups, the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services at BHcare.
The bill is named in memory of Lori Jackson, an Oxford, Connecticut mother of two who was tragically shot and killed by her estranged husband, who had legally obtained a handgun even though he was subject to a temporary restraining order.
The Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act would close the dangerous loopholes in federal law that allow domestic abusers to legally obtain weapons and protect millions of women and men nationwide. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to consider the Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act as soon as Wednesday as part of its reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).