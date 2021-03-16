Watch Live: Blumenthal, Himes & Murphy introduce Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act

The bill is named for Lori Jackson, an Oxford mother who was killed by her estranged husband, who had obtained a gun despite a restraining order

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Representative Jim Himes will host a virtual press conference to introduce the bicameral Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act. Blumenthal, Murphy, and Himes will be joined by Lori’s mother, Merry Jackson, who has become a key advocate for this legislation since her daughter’s passing, and by Connecticut domestic violence prevention groups, the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services at BHcare.

The bill is named in memory of Lori Jackson, an Oxford, Connecticut mother of two who was tragically shot and killed by her estranged husband, who had legally obtained a handgun even though he was subject to a temporary restraining order.