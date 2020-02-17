Watch Live: FOX61 News at 4 and 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Daytona 500 has been rescheduled to Monday at 4 p.m. because of inclement weather. And you won't miss a minute of the news, you can watch FOX61 at 4 and 5 in the video player on this page, starting at 4 p.m. Monday, February 17.
The Daytona International Speedway made the announcement Sunday night about the delay, as the city of Daytona Beach, Florida experienced rains that delayed the start of the race by nearly an hour.
