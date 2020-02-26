Watch Live: Hearing held on bill requiring free menstrual products in schools

Supporters say periods are a natural bodily function, and the products are a basic necessity that girls can't always afford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A hearing will be held today regarding a bill that requires middle and high schools to provide free menstrual supplies to girls.

Tampons and pads can cost someone roughly $7-$10 a box, and supporters of the bill say that's not something everyone can afford.

Periods are a natural bodily function, and supporters say that the products are a basic necessity for girls.

If the bill passes, schools would be required to provide free feminine products inside their bathrooms for girls in the 6th-12th grade.

Some high schools girls have written about their experiences to lawmakers, stating that not having pads or tampons at their school has caused them to leave school early or even miss school completely.