Watch Hartford Mayor Bronin's State of the City address

HARTFORD, Conn. — Read the full text here:

Council President Rosado, members of the Court of Common Council, Treasurer Cloud, Speaker Ritter and our delegation to the General Assembly, members of the Board of Education, colleagues in city government, and residents of Hartford, good evening from the Swift Factory on Love Lane.

When I delivered the State of the City address last year, we had not yet seen a coronavirus case in Hartford. The first case in Connecticut had been detected the day before.

I said that night, “There is a chance that we will have to change the way our government, our schools and our businesses operate.” I also said, “At the end of the day, the coronavirus, too, shall pass,” and “As a community, we’ve come through much harder things.”



That was part right, and part wrong. Things changed completely, and yes, the pandemic will eventually pass. But I don’t think we’ve faced much harder things. None of us imagined then how long this pandemic would last, or what a heavy shadow it would cast.

Over the past year, 14,255 of our fellow residents have contracted the virus. 1,026 have been hospitalized. 278 mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, grandparents and grandchildren, friends and acquaintances have lost their lives. 278 lives lost in our eighteen square miles.

In a few weeks, we’ll hold a commemoration on the anniversary of the first death in our community related to COVID-19. Last fall, we planted five thousand daffodils in hope gardens across the city. Those flowers will soon bloom.

But tonight, please join me in a moment of quiet prayer for those we have lost.

Please also join me in gratitude to everyone who helped somebody else make it through this hard year healthier, safer, or a little less alone.

Sara and I, and our three kids, are so proud and grateful to be a part of this community.

SECTION ON VACCINES:

So now, a year into this pandemic, it’s time for us to beat this virus, together.

Wearing masks, washing hands, keeping your distance from others, all of that still matters as much as ever. But the way we will put this pandemic in the past is with vaccines. Victory is in these little vials.

Whether it’s labeled Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or any others that get approved: every single vaccine represents a life protected, and a step closer to recovery.

I know people have questions and that’s natural. We’ll keep doing town halls. Our community health workers and Red Cross volunteers are going door to door.

We’re making thousands of phone calls. If you’re a senior, you’ve probably gotten a couple of letters from me.

If you have questions, ask. But then – please – get vaccinated. The vaccine is how you can visit family again. The vaccine is how we get schools, restaurants, theaters, and stadiums full again – safely. How we can worship together again. How we can stop worrying about this thing that has hung over our heads for a year.

The President of the United States got the vaccine. The Vice President got it. Our fire chief and police chief got it. Nurses and doctors have gotten it. Teachers are getting it. My parents got it.

As soon as we are eligible, my wife and I will get it. If you’re eligible, please, please sign up and get it – if not for yourself, do it for your loved ones and your community.

And you’re in a city where it’s available, when you’re eligible.

You can get the vaccine with Hartford Healthcare, either at the convention center or at the meadows. You can get it at Saint Francis. You can get it at the CVS in Blue Hills, the Walgreens on Washington Street, and the Walmart on Flatbush.

You can get it at the Parker Center. You can get it at the South End Senior Center. You can get it at our health center on Coventry Street. You can get it on Saturday’s at Dunkin’ Donuts ballpark.

And we’re working with partners to bring the vaccines to you – to apartment buildings, senior buildings, churches. But don’t wait. Get it now.

If you’re eligible but haven’t been able to get an appointment, let us help you. Fill out our vaccine interest form at HartfordCT.gov, and we’ll call you and get you scheduled. If you can’t get online, call 211 or call us at 860-757-4830.

If you have an appointment but don’t have a car, call 311 and we’ll give you a ride.

We will do everything we can to get you vaccinated. We need you to sign up, and help us spread the word. Vaccinating everyone will take time, but that is how we will beat this thing. Together.

SECTION ON YOUTH ENGAGEMENT AND BRINGING HARTFORD BACK TO LIFE:

And as we work together to beat this virus and put the pandemic behind us, we also need to begin our recovery together.



One of the most important parts of that recovery will be helping our kids reengage with school, reconnect with friends and mentors, and heal.

Measured in severity of symptoms and lives lost, the toll of the coronavirus has fallen heaviest on those who are older. But measured in lives interrupted, learning lost, loneliness, it’s also been incredibly hard on those who are young.

Our schools are open five days a week. But even today, half of Hartford’s students remain remote learners by choice.

And the reality is that among both remote and in-person learners, way too many of our students are either not attending or are nowhere near fully engaged.

It is going to take a massive effort, over multiple years, to support our young people as they recover. And that’s exactly what we need to do.

The Superintendent and her team are hard at work thinking through how we can use the summer to benefit students academically. That is vital. But it’s not enough.

This summer, and beyond this summer to next year, we need to make sure that every single child from kindergarten through 12th grade has the chance to do something outside of school that they want to do, just for fun.

Whether it’s music, sports, art, computer science, or chess; whether it’s at the library or the Boys & Girls Club or the Artists Collective – that doesn’t matter. What does matter is that we make a pledge as a community that every young person will have the chance to do something they love to do.

To help us reach that goal, I’ve asked our Children, Youth, and Families Recovery Working Group, which we created last summer, to convene again for a four to six week sprint to help us coordinate among the extraordinary organizations we have working with young people in our community.

Bringing fun and activity and joy back needs to be at the center of our recovery – not just for our kids but for our community as a whole.

Like every city across the country, our city has felt hollow and empty without the energy and cultural life that makes us a city. This summer we need to bring that back.

We’ll still be wearing masks and keeping our distance. But we need to hear jazz in Bushnell Park, watch baseball and soccer, dance on Pratt Street, go to a concert at the Riverfront, or just hear a band playing on the corner as we walk down the street.

And I think we need to set a goal: beginning at least in mid July, Hartford should be alive again with art and music and dance and sports and food every single day and every single evening.

To help make that happen, I’ve asked our Arts, Culture, Recreation, and Faith Recovery Working Group to reconvene and take the lead.

We’ve got to show this summer that the beat is back in Hartford.

CONCLUSION:

This has been a long, hard year. The challenges ahead of us are huge, and the recovery will be hard. We don’t know exactly what the post-COVID-19 world will look like.

But we do know two things: first, in cities like ours, there are no simple solutions. Anyone who says otherwise is just an armchair quarterback who’s never set foot on the field.

Second, when we work together, challenge by challenge, opportunity by opportunity, it all adds up.

We know that because we’ve seen it start to happen. Coming into 2020, before the coronavirus came, Hartford had an energy and momentum we hadn’t had in decades.

There was still a long, long way to go. But the progress was real. You feel it, and you could see it. And it wasn’t by chance.

In the movie “Any Given Sunday,” the coach, played by Al Pacino, tells his team, “Life’s this game of inches. So is football… [T]he inches we need are everywhere around us. They’re in every break of the game, every minute, every second. On this team, we fight for that inch.”



That’s true of football, and it’s true of building stronger cities. It’s true here.



Don’t get me wrong. We have some big plays in our playbook: the Hartford 400 plan, which would reconnect our city to the Connecticut River; North Atlantic Rail, which would put Hartford at the center of a 21st-century high-speed transit network; the 10 transformative projects highlighted in our city plan.

Those plays could change the game, and we’re planning to take those shots.

But for the most part, building a stronger city is a game you win by fighting for every inch. And it’s a game you win with a team — public, private, business, labor, nonprofit, philanthropic and community — that’s willing to do that work together, day after day, year after year.

We have that team in Hartford, and we fight for every inch. And we see the future as President Obama did: “We see the future not as something out of our control, but as something we can shape….”

That’s why I’m addressing you tonight not from City Hall, but from the Swift Factory here at Five Corners in Hartford’s North End. This factory was once the economic heart of this neighborhood. The wages paid here sustained hundreds of families. The gold leaf made here decorates the dome on our State Capitol.

And then, for years, this factory sat vacant and deteriorating. Like blighted buildings elsewhere in our city, it weighed on the neighborhood – an economic detractor, a psychological burden.

But today, because of years of work, because of the vision of the team at Community Solutions, because of funding from countless partners, because of the Capitol Region Development Authority, because of the community as a whole, this building stands renovated and renewed.

And today, this building is now the home and headquarters for more than a dozen local Hartford businesses – butchers, bakers, graphic designers, green energy workforce development, plumbers, healthcare providers, and more.

It’s my hope that, working together, we’ll soon see this room where I stand right now as the new home of the Barbour Street branch of the Hartford Public Library – a beautiful space, where kids can learn alongside the entrepreneurs and innovators down the hall.

Those are the kinds of victories that add up. If we work to make them happen, again and again.

And that’s why, for all the challenges we face, I have as much confidence in our city’s future as I ever have. For as Amanda Gorman said, “there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it.”