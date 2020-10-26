Water main break causing traffic problems in Stamford

Shippan Ave. northbound closed, police say to avoid area

STAMFORD, Conn. — A watermain break is causing detours and delays in Stamford Monday morning.

Stamford police said the break caused Shippan Avenue to be closed in both directions at the intersection of Seaview Avenue near the Cummings Park entrance.

As of 7:30 am, the southbound lane of Shippan Ave has reopened.

Aquarion Water Co. said it was an 8 inch water main. They expect water to be restored around 8:45 AM. Around 125 customers are affected

Police tweeted:

#StamfordCT Shippan Avenue, both directions between Seaview Avenue and Cummings Park main entrance/exit, 510 Shippan Avenue, alternate traffic, due to a water main break in the area. Avoid the area if possible.

There is a senior living facility, Haboursite Senior Facility, across the street from the water main break. It's not known if the break is having an impact on the complex.