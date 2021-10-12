x
Water main break forces Hillhouse High School to go remote on Wednesday

New Haven crews will be working on fixing that water main to get students back into classrooms as soon as possible.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Students at Hillhouse High School are shifting to remote learning on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools told FOX61 the transition is due to a water main break in the area.

Additional details have not yet been released. This is a developing story.

