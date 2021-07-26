Water main break impacts multiple streets in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. — A water main break on Monday night in Bristol has impacted several streets.
Police say the break happened on James P. Casey Road. The water was shut off around 9 p.m. and there is no estimated time on when the break will be fixed.
Crews are on the scene working and police say some residents will be without water.
The streets impacted are:
- Minor Street
- Mattews Street
- Hill Street
- Perkins Street
- Peacedale Street
- Pinehurst Road
- Hart Street
This is a developing story.
