Some state parks close after water tests

The parks were cloed after water tests came back positive for indicator bacteria. Retesting will be done today.

HEBRON, Connecticut — As we enter our third day of scorching high temperatures, those looking to cool off at their local swim area will have to go elsewhere.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that four swimming areas are closed after water tests were performed.

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Squantz State Park in New Fairfield all tested positive for indicator bacteria.

One other park in the state, Mashamoquet Brook State Park's swim area is also closed and will remain so during the season for maintenance.

DEEP said retesting will be done today with results expected tomorrow.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

