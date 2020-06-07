Waterbury child killed in crash; Suspect under arrest

2 adults also injured in crash; one seriously

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have arrested a man in connection with a crash Sunday that killed a six-year-old girl and injured two adults.

Luis Loja, 39 of Waterbury, was charged with Operation of Motor Vehicle under the Influence Alcohol/Drug, Manslaughter 2nd with a Motor Vehicle, Assault 2nd with a Motor Vehicle, Evade responsibility in Accident Resulting in Death, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Improper Use of Registration Plate, Operation of Motor Vehicle without a License, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane

Loja was held on a $750,000 bond pending arraignment in court.

Police said they were called at 9:33 p.m. to the area of 1037 Baldwin Street for a motor vehicle accident involving pedestrians.

Police said they found a white 2005 Chevrolet 2500 van had rear-ended a Honda CRV parked off to the right side of the northbound lane of Baldwin Street.

They said the impact pushed the Honda forward striking two people between it and a third parked vehicle. A third person hit by the Honda CRV was thrown to the sidewalk.

Police said the driver of the van, Loja, had left the area of foot, however, witnesses followed the driver down Glen Street and convinced him to return to the accident scene.

A 29-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl that were hit by the Honda CRV were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital suffering from serious life threatening injuries. A 30-year-old man who thrown to the sidewalk obtained medical treatment on his own for non-life-threatening injuries.

The young girl was pronounced deceased at 10:16 p.m. The woman is in stable condition and remains hospitalized.

The identity of the deceased is pending confirmation from the OCME and notification to the family.

The Waterbury Accident Recon Unit and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division assisted in this investigation.