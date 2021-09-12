Crews battle house fire in Waterbury

The fire is at a home located on Congress Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Crews are battling a house fire on Congress Avenue in Waterbury.

Officials said a call for first responders came around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy smoke was seen from the building.

Both police and fire crews are on scene now.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.