Crews battle house fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Crews are battling a house fire on Congress Avenue in Waterbury.
Officials said a call for first responders came around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Heavy smoke was seen from the building.
Both police and fire crews are on scene now.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
