Crews battle house fire in Waterbury

The fire is at a home located on Congress Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Crews are battling a house fire on Congress Avenue in Waterbury.

Officials said a call for first responders came around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Heavy smoke was seen from the building. 

Both police and fire crews are on scene now. 

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Credit: Ted Smith
Waterbury fire on Congress Avenue

Waterbury fire on Congress Avenue