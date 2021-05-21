x
Guns, illegal narcotics seized from Waterbury man's apartment: police

31-year-old Ryan Curry faces several charges and was held on a $1 million bond.
Credit: FOX61

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is facing several charges and is being held on a $1 million bond after police seized drugs and several guns from a home. 

Police conducted a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on North Walnut Street Thursday afternoon. 

The warrant stemmed from a narcotics investigation into 31-year-old Ryan Curry.

Inside the apartment, officers found six guns, various amounts of ammunition, a large number of narcotics, and money:

  • Desert Eagle 44 caliber Magnum pistol w/ 8 rounds
  • Springfield Armory 1911-A1 .45 caliber pistol w/ 8 rounds.
  • Smith and Wesson M&P 9MM pistol
  • Taurus .38 caliber special revolver
  • Raven Arms P-25 .25 caliber w/ 6 rounds
  • GU .32 caliber pistol w/ 8 rounds
  • 1,262 bags of heroin
  • 16.1 grams of crack cocaine
  • 3.9 grams of marijuana
  • $9,987.00 in US Currency

Curry was charged with:

  • Possession of one ounce or more of heroin
  • Possession of a half-ounce or more of cocaine in free base form
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to sell
  • Operation of a drug factory
  • Illegal possession near a school zone
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine
  • Six counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm
  • Theft of a firearm

Police said Curry was held on a $1 million bond.

