Guns, illegal narcotics seized from Waterbury man's apartment: police

31-year-old Ryan Curry faces several charges and was held on a $1 million bond.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is facing several charges and is being held on a $1 million bond after police seized drugs and several guns from a home.

Police conducted a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on North Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.

The warrant stemmed from a narcotics investigation into 31-year-old Ryan Curry.

Inside the apartment, officers found six guns, various amounts of ammunition, a large number of narcotics, and money:

Desert Eagle 44 caliber Magnum pistol w/ 8 rounds

Springfield Armory 1911-A1 .45 caliber pistol w/ 8 rounds.

Smith and Wesson M&P 9MM pistol

Taurus .38 caliber special revolver

Raven Arms P-25 .25 caliber w/ 6 rounds

GU .32 caliber pistol w/ 8 rounds

1,262 bags of heroin

16.1 grams of crack cocaine

3.9 grams of marijuana

$9,987.00 in US Currency

Curry was charged with:

Possession of one ounce or more of heroin

Possession of a half-ounce or more of cocaine in free base form

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Operation of a drug factory

Illegal possession near a school zone

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Six counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm

Theft of a firearm

Police said Curry was held on a $1 million bond.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.