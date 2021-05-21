Guns, illegal narcotics seized from Waterbury man's apartment: police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is facing several charges and is being held on a $1 million bond after police seized drugs and several guns from a home.
Police conducted a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on North Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.
The warrant stemmed from a narcotics investigation into 31-year-old Ryan Curry.
Inside the apartment, officers found six guns, various amounts of ammunition, a large number of narcotics, and money:
- Desert Eagle 44 caliber Magnum pistol w/ 8 rounds
- Springfield Armory 1911-A1 .45 caliber pistol w/ 8 rounds.
- Smith and Wesson M&P 9MM pistol
- Taurus .38 caliber special revolver
- Raven Arms P-25 .25 caliber w/ 6 rounds
- GU .32 caliber pistol w/ 8 rounds
- 1,262 bags of heroin
- 16.1 grams of crack cocaine
- 3.9 grams of marijuana
- $9,987.00 in US Currency
Curry was charged with:
- Possession of one ounce or more of heroin
- Possession of a half-ounce or more of cocaine in free base form
- Possession of marijuana with intent to sell
- Operation of a drug factory
- Illegal possession near a school zone
- Possession of a high capacity magazine
- Six counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm
- Theft of a firearm
Police said Curry was held on a $1 million bond.
