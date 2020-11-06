x
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Waterbury teen

Keon Webster has been missing since Monday
Credit: fox61
Silver Alert Keon Webster

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Waterbury teen. 

On Thursday police were called to an address on Idylwood Avenue on a report of a missing person  identified as  Keon J. Webster, 14. He was last seen Monday. 

Police issued the following description

Age: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height/Weight: 5’1” 100 lbs.

Hair:   Brown    Eyes:  Brown

Last seen wearing: White t-shirt, black pants, white NIKE sneakers

Medical Concerns: None

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.