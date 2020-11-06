Police issue Silver Alert for missing Waterbury teen

Keon Webster has been missing since Monday

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Waterbury teen.

On Thursday police were called to an address on Idylwood Avenue on a report of a missing person identified as Keon J. Webster, 14. He was last seen Monday.

Police issued the following description

Age: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height/Weight: 5’1” 100 lbs.

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Last seen wearing: White t-shirt, black pants, white NIKE sneakers

Medical Concerns: None

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.