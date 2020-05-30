Part of Wolcott St. in Waterbury closed due to serious head-on crash

One victim transported to the hospital with serious injuries

WATERBURY, Conn — Just after 8:30 this morning, Waterbury Police Department was dispatched to 1141 Wolcott Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a water tanker and a pickup truck.

The water tanker was traveling south on Wolcott Street when the 2008 Dodge pickup truck pulled out from a commercial business onto Wolcott St., causing a head-on collision.

The operator of the Dodge truck had to extricated from their vehicle by the fire department.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Accident Reconstruction Team and the Traffic Services Unit are investigating.

Authorities ask the public and motorists to avoid the area due to road / lane closures.

Traffic is being re-routed while the investigation is being conducted.