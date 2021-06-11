Shots fired at Waterbury high school baseball field, 2 men arrested

Police said the incident happened at Holy Cross High School. School was not in session at the time

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two Waterbury men are facing a number of charges after police said they fired guns at a high school's baseball field.

Police were called to Holy Cross High School just before 6 a.m. Thursday on shots fired complaint.

When police arrived, they found two people in the baseball field of the school and an unoccupied blue Porsche Panamera in the parking lot with the doors open.

Police said the two parties, later identified as 41-year-old Jose Colon and 45-year-old Joseph Razek, were walking throughout the field looking for something.

When officers approached the men, they found evidence of gunfire in the field area, according to police.

Both Colon and Razek were detained. Police found a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun on the sear of the Porsche. The car was owned by one of the men arrested.

Colon and Razek were charged with breach of peace in the 2nd degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, possession of a pistol without a permit, possession of a high capacity magazine.

The school was not in session at the time but the administration was notified. No property damage was found, according to police.

Both men were held on a $250,000 bond.

