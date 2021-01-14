Silver Alert issued for Waterbury man

Police say there is concern over his mental health after making 'odd' and 'out of character' remarks to a family member before leaving the house

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old James Minnis.

He was last seen leaving home on Euclid Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Minnis reportedly had made 'odd' and 'out of character' remakers to a family member, according to police, prompting concern over his wellbeing and mental health.

Police said they conducted an extensive search and checked locations throughout the city but did not find him. They later learned that Minnis was in the area of East Hartford and Manchester.

Minnis is 6 feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a baseball hat.

Police said Minnis is likely driving his 2008 black Infiniti G37 coupe.