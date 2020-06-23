Waterbury families displaced after grill fire

The fire happened around Willow Street Monday afternoon. All 3 families were able to get out of the house safely.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Several families were forced out of their home late Monday afternoon after a fire inside a multi-family home.

The Waterbury Fire Department responded to the three-family home on Willow Street around 4:20 p.m., according to a lieutenant with the department.

All three families were able to get out of their homes safely.

There were no reported injuries to any residents or firefighters.

The lieutenant says one family was grilling food on the porch of the ground floor home, using a charcoal grill, when the fire broke out.

Porch grilling is not allowed in the city of Waterbury.

The building is now considered uninhabitable.