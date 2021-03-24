1 killed, another injured in Waterbury hit-and-run

Police said two people were struck on the shoulder of Meriden Road by a gold or tan-colored vehicle that fled the scene

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Meriden Road last night.

Police said around 11 p.m., they were called to the area of 900 Meriden Road, around new Pine Grove Cemetary on the report of two people being struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers learned that the two people were on the shoulder of the road when they were hit by a gold or tan-colored vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and police said it drove off in an unknown direction.

One of the victims had minor injuries but the other one was seriously injured, later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident please call the Waterbury Police Department‘s Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

