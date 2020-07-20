Report to be released on Waterbury officer who fatally shot suspect

The officer was called to perform a welfare check when a bullet hole was found in a wall.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski and Chief State’s Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, Jr., will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday to release a report of an investigation into the use of deadly force resulting in the death of Edward Gendron, Jr., of Waterbury.

The attorney representing the police officer who fatally shot Gendron in January said his client acted in self-defense.

Attorney Elliot Spector is representing Officer Ronald Tompkins III who shot and killed Edward Gendron on Monday.

Tompkins was called to perform a welfare check at Gendron’s home after getting a call from a property manager saying a tenant reported finding a bullet hole in a shared wall.

Spector says Gordon pointed a handgun at Tompkins and said, “you’re dead.”