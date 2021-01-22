Teen shot in chest, killed in Waterbury; police investigating

Police found empty cartridge casings behind a home on Esther Street and also in the road on Alder Street

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old early this morning.

According to police, there was a reported fight between people in two cars.

Police said then one, or both, of the involved vehicles in the fight later crashed on Alder Street. The second vehicle, possibly a dark-colored SUV, fled the area but a Hyundai remained on the scene, police said. Police had received calls just before 12:30 a.m. reporting shots fired on Esther Avenue.

UPDATE: This is now a homicide investigation. A 17 year old was shot in the chest and later died in the hospital. https://t.co/UUadgdox4y — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) January 22, 2021

While police were investigating, a 17-year-old male was dropped off by a vehicle at Waterbury Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Police said detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in the investigation.

Investigators found empty cartridge casings in the back of a home on Esther Avenue and in the road on Alder Street at Poplar Street.