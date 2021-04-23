Crews responding to fire in Waterbury

According to reports, the fire is on Walnut Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Firefighters are responding to a scene Friday morning.

Traffic cameras in the area captured smoke coming from the scene.

Officials have not released any information at this time.

FOX61 has a crew en route and will provide more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.

