Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire in Waterbury on Friday.

Officials were called around 4:20 a.m. to a multi-family home on Oak Street and to battle the blaze.

It took crews an hour to get the 2-alarm fire under control.

Upon arrival, officials said the rear porches were fully involved and fire was coming out from 2nd, 3rd floor, and attic.

Waterbury PD helped residents get out. It has not yet been confirmed how many people were living inside the home.

Fire officials said no one was injured.