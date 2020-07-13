Crews battle 3-alarm fire on Colley Street in Waterbury

At this time there is no word on any injuries. Colley Street is currently closed.

WATERBURY, Conn. — At least one person is reportedly unaccounted for after a 3-alarm fire ripped through two buildings on Colley Street.

The fire was near the corner of Robbins Street and Colley Street, just across the street from Waterbury Hospital.

At this time there is no word on any injuries. The street is currently closed.

Two buildings were impacted by the blaze. One was an apartment building that featured 12 apartments and was over 12,000 square feet in size. Another was home behind the building which officials say is a total loss.

Officials are continuing to investigate what sparked the flames and due to the size of the fire, expect to be out there for most of the day trying to douse any hot spots.

This is a developing story.

At least two houses, side by side, on fire, next to Waterbury Hospital. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wXjTRsY0oM — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) July 13, 2020