Silver Alert issued for mother, 11-day-old; father wanted for questioning

They were last seen Sunday by DCF in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are trying to find a missing mother and her 11-day-old daughter.

They are also searching for a man who is wanted for questioning.

Heavenly Smith, 11 days old, was reported missing by DCF social worker, on Tuesday, police said. According to DCF, Heavenly and her mother, 18-year-old Kiana Quiroz are both missing.

DCF last saw Heavenly on Sunday around 8 a.m. in Hartford, according to police.

DCF had obtained information that Heavenly and her mother were in Waterbury CT. Waterbury Police said they had responded to the address and they were unable to locate the mother and daughter.

Heavenly is described as black with a light complexion and weighs six pounds. There is no clothing description.

Kiana is described as Hispanic and has long black hair and hazel eyes. She's 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 170 pounds. Kiana has a chest tattoo that reads "Jazzlyn".

Wanted for questioning in connection to the Silver Alerts is James Smith. Smith is the father of Heavenly and the boyfriend of Kiana.

Police said they do not believe that the mother and daughter were taken against their will, or foul play was involved, but that James may have information to their whereabouts.

His last known address was in Hartford. James is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. James has a tattoo on chest reading "You Only Live Once" as well as a tattoo on hand reading "Love".

James was last seen driving a white Subaru station wagon with a Connecticut license plate reading: 808 XYH

Police said there is potential that the three are together, and are likely to be in Hartford or Waterbury.