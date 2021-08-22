3-year-old 'seriously injured' following Waterbury hit-and-run

Police said the child is in stable condition

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 3-year-old is recovering after police said he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Bunker Hill Avenue and Jillson Circle around 8:15 pm.

When they arrived, they found the 3-year-old with 'serious physical injuries', according to police.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for further medical treatment. They are currently in stable condition, police said.

Police said witnesses described the vehicle as 'dark colored' with no further information provided.

The Waterbury Police Department asks if anyone has information on the incident or the vehicle, they call 203-346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.